Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday. Photo: Lincoln Journal Star via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s 2020 team poll-tested idea of expelling all Chinese scientists from US, new book says

  • In search of a hot campaign issue, aides explored ideas like letting Americans sue China in court, and sending the National Guard into cities amid social unrest
  • The team was hoping to find a policy that sparked a similar reaction to Trump’s proposed Muslim ban in 2015, according to the authors of ‘This Will Not Pass’

Business Insider

Updated: 3:47am, 5 May, 2022

