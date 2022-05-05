US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, in October 2020. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s ‘MAGA crowd’ the ‘most extreme’ political group in US history

  • Faced with sky-high inflation and tough midterm elections for the Democrats, the US president wants to remind voters that ‘the former guy’ lurks in the wings
  • The Supreme Court leak could be a boon for Biden, allowing him to tie the defence of abortion rights to a broader picture of an extreme right running wild

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:19am, 5 May, 2022

