Donald Trump Jnr was a top figure in his father’s 2020 re-election campaign. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump Jnr interviewed by panel investigating US Capitol riot
- Donald Trump Jnr is the latest member of the former US president’s family to be questioned about last year’s riot at the US Capitol
- Committee possesses text messages between Trump Jnr and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
