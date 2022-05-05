Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Mexico’s foreign minister tests negative for Covid-19 after meeting Antony Blinken
- US Secretary of State Blinken tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to postpone planned China policy speech
- A spate of other high-profile US officials and lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks
