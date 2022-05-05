Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Mexico’s foreign minister tests negative for Covid-19 after meeting Antony Blinken

  • US Secretary of State Blinken tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to postpone planned China policy speech
  • A spate of other high-profile US officials and lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks

Agencies

Updated: 12:09pm, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE