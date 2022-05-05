An icon stands next to a military helmet at a check point in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine repels Russian attacks in the east; Mariupol steel plant battle rages on
- Ukrainian forces said they repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas
- Ukraine said Russian forces have pushed into the plant’s perimeter and were also bombing it from above. The Kremlin denied there was any ground assault
