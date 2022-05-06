A worker wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of Covid-19 victims at a cemetery in Manaus, Brazil in February 2021. Photo: AFP
Omicron not less severe than earlier Covid-19 variants, large US study finds
- Previous studies, which suggested the strain was more infectious, but milder, had not taken sufficient account of the effects of vaccines, the researchers say
- Risks of death and hospitalisation were nearly identical between the Omicron era and when different variants were dominant, according to the report
