A worker wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of Covid-19 victims at a cemetery in Manaus, Brazil in February 2021. Photo: AFP
Omicron not less severe than earlier Covid-19 variants, large US study finds

  • Previous studies, which suggested the strain was more infectious, but milder, had not taken sufficient account of the effects of vaccines, the researchers say
  • Risks of death and hospitalisation were nearly identical between the Omicron era and when different variants were dominant, according to the report

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:26am, 6 May, 2022

