Terminally ill heart patient gets genetically modified pig’s heart in first-of-its-kind transplant

Medicine
World /  United States & Canada

Pig virus may have been factor in historic pig heart transplant patient’s death

  • Researchers are trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig
  • US man David Bennett Snr died in March, two months after groundbreaking experimental transplant

Updated: 11:54am, 6 May, 2022

