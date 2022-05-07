US First Lady Jill Biden meets US troops during a visit to an airbase in Romania on Friday. She is due to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia. Photo: AP
US First Lady Jill Biden meets US troops during a visit to an airbase in Romania on Friday. She is due to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

US First Lady Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees during border visit

  • On her second solo trip overseas Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia, where many Ukrainians have fled since Russia’s invasion began
  • It is ‘so important to the president and to me that the Ukrainian people know that we stand with them’, she says

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:44am, 7 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US First Lady Jill Biden meets US troops during a visit to an airbase in Romania on Friday. She is due to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia. Photo: AP
US First Lady Jill Biden meets US troops during a visit to an airbase in Romania on Friday. She is due to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE