Texas woman’s US$35 thrift store find turns out to be ancient Roman bust
- The centuries-old marble sculpture, bought by art collector Laura Young, had been missing from Germany since World War II
- Historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar
