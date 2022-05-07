Before it resurfaced, the Roman sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the US. Photo: San Antonio Museum of Art via AP
Texas woman’s US$35 thrift store find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

  • The centuries-old marble sculpture, bought by art collector Laura Young, had been missing from Germany since World War II
  • Historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar

Associated Press
Updated: 2:39am, 7 May, 2022

