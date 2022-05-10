Xiaorong “Shannon” You worked at Coca-Cola as the principal engineer for global research from December 2012 through August 2017. Photo: AP
US jails ex-Coca-Cola engineer Xiaorong ‘Shannon’ You for 14 years in China trade secrets case
- The scheme involved the theft of information on drink can coatings that cost major chemical and coating companies nearly US$120 million to develop
- Prosecutors say You wanted to establish a BPA-free coating company in China, and the venture received millions in Chinese government grants
