Inmate Casey White and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White evaded police for more than a week. Photo: AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Fugitive Alabama inmate Casey White captured after 10-day manhunt, ex-prison officer Vicky White dead

  • Jailbreak drama ends with arrest of US fugitive, death of prison guard who aided him
  • The case captivated America, triggering media coverage of every twist in the manhunt

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:59am, 10 May, 2022

