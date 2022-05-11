US President Joe Biden speaks about inflation at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden weighs cuts to Donald Trump’s China tariffs as inflation roars
- ‘No decision has been made,’ the US president says, but recent comments by administration officials suggest a shift is being considered
- The White House does not want to be seen as weak on China, but surging costs of goods and services are placing pressure on Biden ahead of the midterm elections
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden speaks about inflation at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP