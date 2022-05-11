Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

  • The Tesla chief and self-proclaimed ‘free speech absolutist’ has clinched a US$44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant
  • Twitter had permanently suspended the ex-US president soon after the January 6 Capitol attack, citing ‘the risk of further incitement of violence’

Reuters

Updated: 3:52am, 11 May, 2022

