Celebrity chef Mario Batali listens at Boston Municipal Court during his sexual misconduct trial on Monday,. Photo: AP
US celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual assaulting woman
- The judge said accuser Natali Tene, who alleged that the chef of forcibly groped her while posing for a selfie, had ‘significant credibility issues’
- The trial was the only criminal case brought against Batali from among multiple #MeToo-era accusations made against him
