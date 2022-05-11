Celebrity chef Mario Batali listens at Boston Municipal Court during his sexual misconduct trial on Monday,. Photo: AP
US celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual assaulting woman

  • The judge said accuser Natali Tene, who alleged that the chef of forcibly groped her while posing for a selfie, had ‘significant credibility issues’
  • The trial was the only criminal case brought against Batali from among multiple #MeToo-era accusations made against him

Reuters
Updated: 4:14am, 11 May, 2022

