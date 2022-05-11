Bill Gates discusses his book “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic” in New York on May 3. Photo: AP
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19
- The Microsoft co-founder says he is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate until he is healthy again
- Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries
