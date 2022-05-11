James Hong, 93, is the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: AFP
James Hong, 93, is the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

At 93, veteran actor James Hong finally gets his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

  • James Hong’s longevity has resulted in credits on 469 TV shows, 149 feature films, 32 short films and 22 video games
  • He joins other performers of Asian descent on the Walk of Fame, including Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Lucy Liu

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:12am, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
James Hong, 93, is the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: AFP
James Hong, 93, is the oldest person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE