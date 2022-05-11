US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump once asked aides if China could use a ‘Hurricane Gun’ on the US, report says
- Former aides say Trump asked if the US could retaliate militarily if such a Chinese weapon existed
- Trump has also previously suggested that the US nuke hurricanes in order to disrupt their path
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP