US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump once asked aides if China could use a ‘Hurricane Gun’ on the US, report says

  • Former aides say Trump asked if the US could retaliate militarily if such a Chinese weapon existed
  • Trump has also previously suggested that the US nuke hurricanes in order to disrupt their path

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:39pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in 2018. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE