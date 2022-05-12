A man sits in the cockpit of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Concord, California, on May 3. Photo: AFP
Pilot down, passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over and lands US plane
- The distraught passenger said the pilot was ‘incoherent’, and added that he had no idea where they were
- Responding to his plea for help, air traffic controllers helped guide the tiny Cessna 208 to touch down safely at an airport in Florida
