A man sits in the cockpit of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Concord, California, on May 3. Photo: AFP
A man sits in the cockpit of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Concord, California, on May 3. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Pilot down, passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over and lands US plane

  • The distraught passenger said the pilot was ‘incoherent’, and added that he had no idea where they were
  • Responding to his plea for help, air traffic controllers helped guide the tiny Cessna 208 to touch down safely at an airport in Florida

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:53am, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man sits in the cockpit of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Concord, California, on May 3. Photo: AFP
A man sits in the cockpit of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan in Concord, California, on May 3. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE