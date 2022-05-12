US President Joe Biden sat the White House on May 4. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden eyes new ways to bar China from scooping up US data
- A proposed executive order reflects an effort by the administration to respond more aggressively to national security threats allegedly posed by foreign firms
- The move follows failed bids by the Donald Trump administration to bar Americans from using popular social media platforms TikTok and WeChat
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden sat the White House on May 4. Photo: TNS