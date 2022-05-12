US President Joe Biden sat the White House on May 4. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden eyes new ways to bar China from scooping up US data

  • A proposed executive order reflects an effort by the administration to respond more aggressively to national security threats allegedly posed by foreign firms
  • The move follows failed bids by the Donald Trump administration to bar Americans from using popular social media platforms TikTok and WeChat

Reuters
Updated: 5:46am, 12 May, 2022

