An abortion rights demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Abortion rights bill fails in US Senate as Supreme Court ruling looms
- A push to codify Roe vs Wade into law was blocked by the Republicans and Democrat lawmaker Joe Manchin
- The effort came amid a political firestorm ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the top court preparing to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An abortion rights demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg