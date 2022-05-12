An abortion rights demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
An abortion rights demonstrator protests outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Abortion rights bill fails in US Senate as Supreme Court ruling looms

  • A push to codify Roe vs Wade into law was blocked by the Republicans and Democrat lawmaker Joe Manchin
  • The effort came amid a political firestorm ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the top court preparing to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:15am, 12 May, 2022

