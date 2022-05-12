A worker transports a Covid-19 victim’s body to a funeral home in New York City. File photo: AFP
US death toll from Covid-19 surpasses 1 million
- President Joe Biden in a statement acknowledged the ‘unrelenting’ pain of those who had lost loved ones during the pandemic
- In the former epicentre New York, life is largely back to normal but some fear another wave of infections amid an uptick in cases driven by the Omicron subvariant
