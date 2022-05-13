The plant species Arabidopsis thaliana is placed in a vial at a University of Florida laboratory for later genetic analysis after growing in a small amount of lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS via Reuters
The plant species Arabidopsis thaliana is placed in a vial at a University of Florida laboratory for later genetic analysis after growing in a small amount of lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS via Reuters
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Scientists grow seeds in moon soil, in one giant leap for Earth plants

  • The successful experiment suggests earthly vegetation could eventually be used to support human outposts on other worlds
  • The seeds of a tiny flowering weed called Arabidopsis thaliana were sprouted in samples of lunar soil retrieved during Nasa missions in 1969 and 1972

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:35am, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The plant species Arabidopsis thaliana is placed in a vial at a University of Florida laboratory for later genetic analysis after growing in a small amount of lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS via Reuters
The plant species Arabidopsis thaliana is placed in a vial at a University of Florida laboratory for later genetic analysis after growing in a small amount of lunar soil. Photo: UF/IFAS via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE