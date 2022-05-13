The blackout challenge has appeared on other social media apps, but a forensic analysis of Nylah Anderson’s mobile phone showed TikTok was in use at the time of the incident, a lawyer for her family says. Photo: AFP
TikTok sued after US girl, 10, dies in ‘blackout challenge’
- Nylah Anderson was found unconscious in her bedroom, after allegedly taking part in a dangerous online dare in which participants choke themselves
- The lawsuit says TikTok’s algorithm recommended the challenge to the girl on her ‘for you’ page
