The blackout challenge has appeared on other social media apps, but a forensic analysis of Nylah Anderson’s mobile phone showed TikTok was in use at the time of the incident, a lawyer for her family says. Photo: AFP
The blackout challenge has appeared on other social media apps, but a forensic analysis of Nylah Anderson’s mobile phone showed TikTok was in use at the time of the incident, a lawyer for her family says. Photo: AFP
TikTok
World /  United States & Canada

TikTok sued after US girl, 10, dies in ‘blackout challenge’

  • Nylah Anderson was found unconscious in her bedroom, after allegedly taking part in a dangerous online dare in which participants choke themselves
  • The lawsuit says TikTok’s algorithm recommended the challenge to the girl on her ‘for you’ page

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:37am, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The blackout challenge has appeared on other social media apps, but a forensic analysis of Nylah Anderson’s mobile phone showed TikTok was in use at the time of the incident, a lawyer for her family says. Photo: AFP
The blackout challenge has appeared on other social media apps, but a forensic analysis of Nylah Anderson’s mobile phone showed TikTok was in use at the time of the incident, a lawyer for her family says. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE