Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Reuters
America’s baby milk formula shortage is a new headache for the White House
- White House races to show it’s trying to ease a national baby milk formula shortage that has forced parents into a hunt for supplies
- The problem is the result of supply chain disruptions and a safety recall, and has had a cascade of effects on product availability
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Reuters