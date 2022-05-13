Abortion rights activists protest outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Abortion rights activists protest outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Roe vs Wade abortion law: The Lancet warns that ‘women will die’ if US Supreme Court revokes rights

  • The medical journal’s editorial said a draft decision to override the ruling ‘will not succeed in ending abortion, they will only succeed in ending safe abortion’
  • It added black women would suffer disproportionately from the move as they have higher unwanted pregnancy rates than their white counterparts

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:15pm, 13 May, 2022

