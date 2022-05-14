Elon Musk jokes with reporters as he pretends to search for an answer to a question on a mobile phone during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 2020. Photo: AP
Elon Musk jokes with reporters as he pretends to search for an answer to a question on a mobile phone during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 2020. Photo: AP
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on US$44 billion deal

  • The billionaire tweeted that he wants details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, later adding that he’s ‘still committed to acquisition’
  • Some analysts to believe that Musk could be raising the spam bot issue as a pretext to back out of the deal

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:53am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk jokes with reporters as he pretends to search for an answer to a question on a mobile phone during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 2020. Photo: AP
Elon Musk jokes with reporters as he pretends to search for an answer to a question on a mobile phone during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE