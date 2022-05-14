A woman puts money in the offering box at Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas church in San Jose, California. Photo: TNS
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

US girl, 3, killed in exorcism; grandfather and uncle arrested

  • Arely Naomi Proctor died of asphyxiation after family members performed the ceremony believing she was possessed by an evil spirit
  • Her mother, who also faces child abuse charges for the death, thought something was wrong with the girl because she would wake up and scream or cry periodically

Associated Press
Updated: 7:45am, 14 May, 2022

