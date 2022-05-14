A woman puts money in the offering box at Iglesia Evangelica Apostoles y Profetas church in San Jose, California. Photo: TNS
US girl, 3, killed in exorcism; grandfather and uncle arrested
- Arely Naomi Proctor died of asphyxiation after family members performed the ceremony believing she was possessed by an evil spirit
- Her mother, who also faces child abuse charges for the death, thought something was wrong with the girl because she would wake up and scream or cry periodically
