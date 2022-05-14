Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. Photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Pope Francis to visit Canada in July, expected to apologise for residential schools

  • During the trip the pontiff is expected to apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused
  • Last month, Francis made a historic apology for abuses in Canada’s church-run residential schools and expressed ‘sorrow and shame’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:36pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE