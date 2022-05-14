Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis to visit Canada in July, expected to apologise for residential schools
- During the trip the pontiff is expected to apologise for the Catholic Church’s role in running residential schools where many indigenous children were abused
- Last month, Francis made a historic apology for abuses in Canada’s church-run residential schools and expressed ‘sorrow and shame’
