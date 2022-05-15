Abortion rights activists protest at Washington Square park in New York, US on May 13. Photo: AFP
US abortion rights activists start ‘summer of rage’ with protests across the country
- Planned Parenthood, Women’s March and other abortion rights groups organised more than 400 ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ marches for Saturday in US cities
- ‘For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,’ said Rachel Carmona, president of Women’s March
