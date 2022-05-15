A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 14. Photo: AP
At least 10 killed in shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York
- Buffalo police said the suspected shooter was in custody. It is unclear how many other people may have been shot. The suspect was not identified
- The shooting occurred a little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people
