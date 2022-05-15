Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD / TNS
Britney Spears suffers miscarriage, a month after revealing surprise pregnancy
- ‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby,’ the singer wrote in a joint-post with her partner Sam Asghari
- In their post on Saturday, Spears and Asghari added that they ‘will continue trying to expand our beautiful family’
