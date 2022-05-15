Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD / TNS
Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Britney Spears suffers miscarriage, a month after revealing surprise pregnancy

  • ‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby,’ the singer wrote in a joint-post with her partner Sam Asghari
  • In their post on Saturday, Spears and Asghari added that they ‘will continue trying to expand our beautiful family’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:14am, 15 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD / TNS
Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images for GLAAD / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE