US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on May 15. Photo: AP
Joe Biden: hate remains ‘stain on the soul of America’ after Buffalo shooting that killed 10
- Speaking in Washington at a service for fallen police officers, the US president said: ‘We must all … address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America’
- On Saturday a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Officials are investigating the rampage as a racially motivated hate crime
