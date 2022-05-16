US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on May 15. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on May 15. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden: hate remains ‘stain on the soul of America’ after Buffalo shooting that killed 10

  • Speaking in Washington at a service for fallen police officers, the US president said: ‘We must all … address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America’
  • On Saturday a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Officials are investigating the rampage as a racially motivated hate crime

Agence France-PresseTribune News Service
Agence France-Presse and Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:26am, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on May 15. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington on May 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE