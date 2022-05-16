Emergency services outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California following a fatal shooting on May 15. Photo: The Orange County Register via AP
Three dead, multiple people injured in two separate US shootings

  • One person was killed and four were critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church. Two people were killed and three injured in Houston, Texas
  • The shootings happened the day after a white teenager shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what officials described as a racist attack

Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 8:18am, 16 May, 2022

