Suspected gunman Payton Gendron was arraigned late Saturday on a single count of first-degree murder and held without bail. Photo: AP
‘Copycat’ US mass shootings becoming deadlier, experts warn after Buffalo, New York attack

  • White teenager shot dead 10 people at a western New York grocery store in a ‘racist’ rampage
  • Possible copycat attack evoked memories of previous racist gun massacres in the United States

Reuters

Updated: 11:22am, 16 May, 2022

