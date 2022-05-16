Coffee giant Starbucks will offer abortion travel cover as health benefit. Photo: dpa
Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to US health benefits; joins growing list of companies
- The global coffee chain joins Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla and a growing list of companies offering the benefit as some US states impose tighter restrictions
- The issue gained urgency after leaked draft from US Supreme Court showed majority of justices support overturning Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Coffee giant Starbucks will offer abortion travel cover as health benefit. Photo: dpa