Police tape blocks off the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday in Laguna Woods, California. Photo: AFP
California church shooter was Chinese immigrant who hated Taiwanese, police say
- The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas – has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder
- The gunman left notes in his vehicle concerning ‘his hatred of the Taiwanese people’, said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police tape blocks off the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday in Laguna Woods, California. Photo: AFP