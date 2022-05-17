Police tape blocks off the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday in Laguna Woods, California. Photo: AFP
California church shooter was Chinese immigrant who hated Taiwanese, police say

  • The suspect – identified as David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas – has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder
  • The gunman left notes in his vehicle concerning ‘his hatred of the Taiwanese people’, said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes

Agencies

Updated: 4:25am, 17 May, 2022

