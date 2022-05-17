Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP
Accused Buffalo gunman Payton Gendron embraced racist ‘replacement theory’ online
- Investigators of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, are looking into a 180-page manifesto, apparently authored by teen gunman
- Suspect Payton Gendron wrote of a ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory that’s popular among white nationalists
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP