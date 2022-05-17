Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP
Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Accused Buffalo gunman Payton Gendron embraced racist ‘replacement theory’ online

  • Investigators of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, are looking into a 180-page manifesto, apparently authored by teen gunman
  • Suspect Payton Gendron wrote of a ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory that’s popular among white nationalists

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:19am, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP
Payton Gendron during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE