Elon Musk surprised many investors in April with news that he wanted to purchase Twitter. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says US$44 billion Twitter buyout ‘cannot move forward’ until he gets proof about bots
- His US$44 billion bid for Twitter is ‘temporarily on hold’, Musk said, pending questions over the social media company’s estimates of fake ‘bot’ accounts
- One analyst called it a ‘dog ate the homework’ excuse on the part of Musk – to either abandon the deal entirely or negotiate a lower price for the network
