The outside of Hair World Salon in Dallas’ Koreatown is seen on Thursday after a shooting incident that left three women wounded. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP
Suspect arrested in shooting of three Asian women in Texas, in echoes of Atlanta attacks

  • The FBI has opened a hate crime probe into the incident at a Koreatown hair salon in Dallas that left three wounded
  • Investigators are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and others in recent weeks targeting Asian businesses in the city

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:49am, 18 May, 2022

