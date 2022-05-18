The outside of Hair World Salon in Dallas’ Koreatown is seen on Thursday after a shooting incident that left three women wounded. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP
Suspect arrested in shooting of three Asian women in Texas, in echoes of Atlanta attacks
- The FBI has opened a hate crime probe into the incident at a Koreatown hair salon in Dallas that left three wounded
- Investigators are looking into a possible connection between the shooting and others in recent weeks targeting Asian businesses in the city
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The outside of Hair World Salon in Dallas’ Koreatown is seen on Thursday after a shooting incident that left three women wounded. Photo: The Dallas Morning News via AP