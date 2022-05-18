US first lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Tuesday after visiting a memorial near the scene of a fatal shooting in Buffalo, New York. Photo: AFP
In Buffalo, Joe Biden attacks white supremacist ‘poison’ after racist shooting
- The teen suspected of murdering 10 black people at a neighbourhood store embraced a conspiracy theory that white Americans were being ‘replaced’ by immigrants
- The US president called the attack an act of ‘domestic terrorism’, saying that racism was being stoked for political gain
