US Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray plays a video of an “unidentified aerial phenomena”, commonly referred to as UFOs, during a hearing before a subcommittee of the House Intelligence Committee on the phenomena in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers hold rare hearing on UFO investigation: ‘They are real’

  • Defence officials presented video clips of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’, but say they have no evidence the objects have extraterrestrial origins
  • The number such cases officially catalogued by a newly formed Pentagon task force has grown to 400

Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 3:11am, 18 May, 2022

