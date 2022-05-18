01:00
California church shooting suspect may face death penalty
David Chou, suspect charged in deadly California church shooting, had ‘diabolical plan’ to massacre
- David Chou is accused of killing one person, wounding five others at a Taiwanese-American church in California
- If convicted, Chou would face a sentence of either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
01:00
California church shooting suspect may face death penalty