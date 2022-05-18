California church shooting suspect may face death penalty

David Chou, suspect charged in deadly California church shooting, had ‘diabolical plan’ to massacre

  • David Chou is accused of killing one person, wounding five others at a Taiwanese-American church in California
  • If convicted, Chou would face a sentence of either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty

Associated Press
Updated: 11:10am, 18 May, 2022

