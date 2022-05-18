Madison Cawthorn lost his primary, despite a last-minute plea by former president Donald Trump to give the first-term congressman ‘a second chance’. Photo: AP
Republicans oust scandal-plagued congressman Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina primary
- First-term congressman defeated in North Carolina primary after a string of controversies
- Madison Cawthorn was vaulted to national prominence after winning seat in 2020 at age 25
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Madison Cawthorn lost his primary, despite a last-minute plea by former president Donald Trump to give the first-term congressman ‘a second chance’. Photo: AP