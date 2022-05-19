Elon Musk speaks during the an event at the Washington Convention Centre in April. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk says he ‘can no longer support’ Democrats, will vote Republican
- The Tesla CEO says the Democrats used to be ‘the kindness party’, but have become the ‘party of division and hate’
- Musk has been a vocal critic of Biden and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires, and has said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Trump
