An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Image: CDC via Reuters
US reports monkey pox case amid small outbreaks in Europe
- The patient had recently travelled to Canada, where no infections have been reported
- A handful of cases have recently been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain
