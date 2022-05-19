An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Image: CDC via Reuters
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. Image: CDC via Reuters
US reports monkey pox case amid small outbreaks in Europe

  • The patient had recently travelled to Canada, where no infections have been reported
  • A handful of cases have recently been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain

Reuters
Updated: 7:35am, 19 May, 2022

