California shooting suspect David Chou mailed 7-volume diary to Chinese-language newspaper before attack

  • Alleged gunman David Chou dubbed himself a ‘destroying angel’ in a voluminous diary sent to the World Journal newspaper
  • Chou was charged with murder and attempted murder after opening fire at a Taiwanese church in Southern California

Tribune News Service
Updated: 12:40pm, 19 May, 2022

