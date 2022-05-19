02:37
California shooting suspect could face death penalty, prosecutors say
California shooting suspect David Chou mailed 7-volume diary to Chinese-language newspaper before attack
- Alleged gunman David Chou dubbed himself a ‘destroying angel’ in a voluminous diary sent to the World Journal newspaper
- Chou was charged with murder and attempted murder after opening fire at a Taiwanese church in Southern California
