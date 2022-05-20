The Huawei logo is seen at the company’s French headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris in February 2021. Photo: Reuters
Canada bans China’s Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks
- Trudeau’s government had delayed the move to join allies like the US for more than three years, as relations with Beijing deteriorated
- Ties soured dramatically after Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was allowed to return to China last year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Huawei logo is seen at the company’s French headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris in February 2021. Photo: Reuters