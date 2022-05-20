The Huawei logo is seen at the company’s French headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris in February 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Canada bans China’s Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks

  • Trudeau’s government had delayed the move to join allies like the US for more than three years, as relations with Beijing deteriorated
  • Ties soured dramatically after Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was allowed to return to China last year

Updated: 4:50am, 20 May, 2022

