Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule is launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on a second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Boeing’s troubled Starliner launches for International Space Station in key test
- The uncrewed flight follows years of failed attempts as Nasa seeks an alternative to SpaceX for getting its astronauts to the ISS
- The capsule is expected to dock 24 hours after launch, delivering over 225kg of cargo to the station
