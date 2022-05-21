Air Force One with US President Joe Biden onboard arrives at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Secret Service agents for Joe Biden’s Asia trip sent home after drunk assault report in South Korea

  • One agent is reportedly being investigated over what a local police official says was a fight over a taxi
  • The incident took place outside the Grand Hyatt hotel, where the US president will stay as he begins his visit to South Korea and Japan

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:05am, 21 May, 2022

