Hillary Clinton pictured at a commencement ceremony at Columbia University earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Hillary Clinton pictured at a commencement ceremony at Columbia University earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Hillary Clinton approved leaking Trump-Russia link to media, court hears

  • Robby Mook, a witness in the trial of a former campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI, said Clinton agreed with quietly pitching the theory to the media
  • The purported server link between the Trump Organisation and Russia-based Alfa Bank was ultimately debunked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:07pm, 21 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hillary Clinton pictured at a commencement ceremony at Columbia University earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Hillary Clinton pictured at a commencement ceremony at Columbia University earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE